Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.25 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.38). Approximately 74,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 485,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

Wentworth Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of £55.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,043.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.12.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.