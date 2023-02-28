Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $52.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s previous close.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

