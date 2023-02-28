Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $500.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $447.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $400.00 to $480.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $380.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $385.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $430.00.

2/1/2023 – HubSpot had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – HubSpot had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.82. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Get HubSpot Inc alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.