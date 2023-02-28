Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

