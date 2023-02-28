Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,079,000 after acquiring an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

