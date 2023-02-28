Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 582.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.51.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

