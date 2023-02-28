Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,626 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after acquiring an additional 541,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,035,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,836,000 after buying an additional 177,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

