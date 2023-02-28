Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,981 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

