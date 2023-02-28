WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WANdisco Stock Up 1.2 %

WANSF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 13,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974. WANdisco has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

About WANdisco

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

