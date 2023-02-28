Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMMVY. Barclays raised shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.03. 111,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,738. Wal-Mart de México has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

(Get Rating)

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.