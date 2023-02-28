Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

