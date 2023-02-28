Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
