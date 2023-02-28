Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.48

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 26609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.64 million, a P/E ratio of 128.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $101,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,956,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 169,375 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

