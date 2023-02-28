Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,936,800 shares, a growth of 9,935.2% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

