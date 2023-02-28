Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $609.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.86. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $13.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
