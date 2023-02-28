Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vimeo updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $609.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.86. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.