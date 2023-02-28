ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

ViewRay Price Performance

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 184,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.03%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at $16,264,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,008 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ViewRay by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Further Reading

