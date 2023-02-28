Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in February

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vidrala Price Performance

Shares of VDRFF stock remained flat at C$84.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.95. Vidrala has a one year low of C$84.50 and a one year high of C$84.50.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vidrala in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Vidrala from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.