Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CAO Kristen Ambrose Sells 1,207 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.29. 1,510,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,201. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $228.50 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,137,000 after buying an additional 246,336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 78,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 55,193 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

