Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-$22.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.24. 64,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Amundi bought a new stake in Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

