Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.84

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.84 and last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 71085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.73.

Veritiv Trading Up 10.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

