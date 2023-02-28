VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,609,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,711,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,540,000 after purchasing an additional 645,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.1 %

VRSN stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $198.06. 126,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,270. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $540,915.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.12, for a total value of $400,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,569,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $540,915.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,214.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,345 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.