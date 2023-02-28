Venu Venugopal Sells 8,042 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 8,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $79,133.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 254,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,845.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Venu Venugopal sold 2,480 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $26,461.60.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $62,797.01.

Udemy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.64. 430,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.74. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 95,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 66,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 117,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 248,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,213,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

