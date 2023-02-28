Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $53.17 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $53.17 million and $1.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025995 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,419,142,759 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,142,756 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.