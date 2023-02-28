Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PCVX stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 297,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,730. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

