Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Down 98.5% in February

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 617,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTWRF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Vantage Towers from €26.00 ($27.66) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vantage Towers from €34.00 ($36.17) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

VTWRF remained flat at $34.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.