Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.18. 824,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,792. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

