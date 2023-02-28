Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,587. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $274.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.