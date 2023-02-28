Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 152.8% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 114.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500,669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 218,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $145,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,621. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.