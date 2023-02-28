Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 874,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

