Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.5% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.96. 289,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,090. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.69. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

