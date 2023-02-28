Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:UEM traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 212.30 ($2.56). 480,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,935. The stock has a market cap of £431.76 million, a PE ratio of 644.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.23. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227.52 ($2.75).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,245 ($8,742.61). 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

