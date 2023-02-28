US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UCLE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. 10,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.49.
US Nuclear Company Profile
