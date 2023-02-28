UpHealth (UPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 349.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. On average, analysts expect UpHealth to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UpHealth Price Performance

UPH stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.66. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UpHealth

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UpHealth by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UpHealth by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 158,039 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the first quarter valued at $55,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UpHealth by 64.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in UpHealth in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

About UpHealth

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

See Also

