Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 973,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

