Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNRV traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 973,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Unrivaled Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About Unrivaled Brands
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unrivaled Brands (UNRV)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.