United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United States Cellular from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of USM opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after purchasing an additional 110,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,207,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,075,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in United States Cellular by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 708,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

