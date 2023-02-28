United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 118.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $632.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.12. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

