United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,362,000 after buying an additional 207,085 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,389,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after purchasing an additional 71,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $230.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

