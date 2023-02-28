United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $16.36 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 338,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,364,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,380,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

