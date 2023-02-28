United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.94 and a 200-day moving average of $182.01.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

