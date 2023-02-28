United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,375 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.85% of TTEC worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TTEC by 21.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TTEC by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 1.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 578,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

TTEC stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

