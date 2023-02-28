United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

