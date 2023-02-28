Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 13% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $70.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.44 or 0.00027457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00401307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.53458853 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 618 active market(s) with $50,625,406.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

