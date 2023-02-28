uniQure’s (QURE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Insider Activity

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $65,349.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 508,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 181,791 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in uniQure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in uniQure by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

