Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Sells $50,016.72 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Richard Qiu sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 510,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,782.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Udemy Stock Down 0.3 %

UDMY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,297. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Udemy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Udemy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

