U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) PT Lowered to $3.50 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
About U.S. Energy
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
