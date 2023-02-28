Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

TUP opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 1,562,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 747.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 718,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 473,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 317,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.