Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tupperware Brands Price Performance
TUP opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Company Profile
Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.
