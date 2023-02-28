Tucows (TSE:TC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.10

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$31.10 and last traded at C$32.31, with a volume of 16474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.70.

Tucows Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43. The company has a market cap of C$341.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Tucows (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

