TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

TTEC Trading Down 14.6 %

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. 45,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

About TTEC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

