TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.
NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. 45,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.48.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
