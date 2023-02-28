Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Loop Capital

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $52.52. 412,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,600. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 110.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.