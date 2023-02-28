Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. Trex’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Trex Price Performance

TREX traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,931. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.90.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Benchmark cut their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Institutional Trading of Trex

About Trex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.