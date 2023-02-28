Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.51.
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.
